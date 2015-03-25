 
Frampton confirms return to Belfast to begin bounce back from first defeat

07 June 2017 12:39

Carl Frampton has confirmed he will return from his first professional defeat on July 29 in Belfast.

The 30-year-old in January lost his WBA super-featherweight title to Leo Santa Crux in Las Vegas in his fourth successive fight on the road.

He had long planned to face IBF champion Lee Selby in a unification match-up, and also spoke of his desire for a third fight with Santa Cruz.

Selby, however, must first face his mandatory challenger Johnny Barros, and Santa Cruz is expected to fight Abner Mares, increasing the likelihood of Frampton agreeing a building fight.

"July 29th - keep it free," Frampton wrote on Twitter. "I can't wait to box at home.

"Press conference will be in the next week and tickets will go on sale straight after. Homecoming."

Frampton last fought in Belfast when he stopped Chris Avalos in February 2015.

Source: PA

