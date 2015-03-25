 
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury eyes route back to the ring

18 September 2017 05:23

Tyson Fury says he is "on the right path" for a ring return.

Two months on from what appeared to be another retirement, the 29-year-old claimed to have lost two stone in weight in the last fortnight as he warms up for a comeback.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of Billy Joe Saunders' world title clash with Willie Monroe, Fury - not seen in the ring since winning the world heavyweight strap against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 - admitted to enjoying himself again.

Well-documented battles with mental health and drugs have blighted Fury, who in July said, not for the first time, he had reached "the end" of his career.

Few believed him and the cynics were right to doubt given his bullish comments at the Copper Box.

"To be honest I have to get some weight off, I have lost nearly two stone in two weeks so everything is going really well for me at the moment," he said.

"I've really turned my life around and done a U-turn on everything and I'm feeling a lot better than I did before. I'm starting to get everything great again.

"I'm back enjoying the gym work and that's how it's supposed to be. I'm a long way from entering back in the ring but I'm on the right path."

Fight fans want to know whether that path will lead to Anthony Joshua.

He has replaced Fury as the world heavyweight king and has been a regular target for Fury's barbs.

A meeting in the ring would whet the appetite, though.

"They call me 'the boomerang', I always come back," Fury said.

"It's a fight people want to see and an easy one for me with my boxing skills."

Any return for Fury would need approval, however.

He faces a UK Anti-Doping charge for the alleged use of a prohibited substance.

His original hearing was adjourned, with no new date announced. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Source: PA

