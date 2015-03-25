Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor Q&A

Floyd Mayweather looks to improve an immaculate professional record to 50-0 in the early hours of Sunday morning (UK time) when he takes on UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The brash personalities will settle their differences at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a cross-code event that has captured the imagination - even though McGregor has never previously boxed in the paid ranks.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the details surrounding this weekend's extravaganza.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE FIGHT?

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of Â£19.95 in the UK or 24.95 euros for McGregor's Republic of Ireland compatriots. If that sounds steep, then it is worth remembering that punters across the pond will have to fork out 89.99 US dollars for standard definition and 99.99 US dollars in HD to watch the light-middleweight contest on Showtime.

WHAT TIME WILL IT START?

It is difficult to say for certain, but it would be worth going to bed and setting an alarm rather than trying to stay awake if Mayweather-McGregor is the only bout that appeals as the main event will not start before 4am. A reasonable guess would be around 5am - but it may even be 5.30am when the first bell sounds.

WHO ELSE IS ON THE BILL?

Wales' Nathan Cleverly defends his WBA world light-heavyweight title against Badou Jack, a fighter promoted by Mayweather who defeated George Groves and drew with James DeGale in his run as WBC super-middleweight champion. Elsewhere, Mayweather protege Gervonta Davis makes the second defence of his IBF super-featherweight title against Francisco Fonseca, while Middlesbrough's Savannah Marshall, who has competed at the past two Olympics, makes her professional debut in the super-middleweight division against Sydney LeBlanc.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.