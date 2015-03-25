Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Purses well into nine figures are assured for both fighters despite McGregor having no previous experience in the sport.

Here, we take a closer look at the numbers behind the controversial contest:

0 - Number of amateur and professional boxing bouts McGregor has been involved in.



49 - Number of consecutive victories racked up by Mayweather as a professional.



600,000,000 - Total projected amount (in US dollars) expected to be grossed by the contest.



2 - Number of UFC titles currently held by McGregor.



19,500,000 - Total number of pay-per-view buys for Mayweather bouts in his career to date.



13 - Seconds it took McGregor to knock out Jose Aldo and win the UFC featherweight title in December 2015.



5,000,000 - Amount in dollars paid by Mayweather for a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - one of the world's rarest cars - last year.



25 - Hours of community service undertaken by McGregor as punishment for a bottle-throwing incident prior to his match with Nate Diaz.



Source: PA

