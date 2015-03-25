 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Floyd Mayweather determined to make up for Manny Pacquiao fight

23 August 2017 03:08

The criticism of his defeat of Manny Pacquiao has driven Floyd Mayweather to put on a "good show" when on Saturday he fights Conor McGregor.

Mayweather fights for what his insists will be the final time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, when Ireland's McGregor, 29, will be making his professional boxing debut.

Those involved in Saturday's promotion hope it could yet prove a greater commercial success than Mayweather-Pacquiao, which after several years in the making finally took place in 2015 to become history's richest fight.

Mayweather-McGregor is yet to sell out, suggesting potential buyers are aware of what an uncompetitive match-up it is likely to be, and even that disappoinment at Mayweather-Pacquiao is still felt.

Excelling to convincingly outbox his greatest threat to his status as the finest fighter of the modern era, Mayweather hugely impressed against Pacquiao in a one-sided fight that offered little drama. Numerous observers were disappointed at the absence of toe-to-toe exchanges, when the reality was Mayweather performed too well to need to take such a risk.

Unlike against Pacquiao, the undefeated 40-year-old is also preparing for his final display, and perhaps in the knowledge that McGregor poses so little threat to his undefeated status, he is adamant he will "excite".

"I'm doing it for myself but I want to entertain everybody, I want to give them a good show, and after the Pacquiao fight I feel like everybody deserves excitement, a lot more excitement," Mayweather said.

"Even with the Pacquiao fight, like I said before, no matter what way any situation goes, they always point the finger at me. This was a guy that throws a thousand punches, was the fighter of the decade.

"From the beginning, with the Pacquiao fight, if you go back and look at the first round, the first shot I hit him with, he felt the strength was totally different.

"We're going out there and will get it in from the beginning, from the opening bell. I truly believe (McGregor's) going to come out like (aggressive past opponent Marcos) Maidana, at the opening bell.

"I dealt with that before, so I know how it is. If he comes out like that, he's got to realise he's got to be able to keep that same endurance for 12 rounds, if you're planning on going the distance."

Last month when promoting Saturday's fight Mayweather accused McGregor of racism, something the Irishman has denied, but when asked about that element of Saturday's fight, he bristled at being described as an African American.

"African American, I ain't ever heard of 'European American'," he said, having also insisted boxing was not under threat from UFC's growing popularity.

"I'm an American, man. When I go out there and compete in the Olympics they don't say African American, they say American. I was born on American soil, I'm an American.

"I don't want you to call me an African American, I'm an American. I'm happy to be black, a black American, but I don't want to be known as that, you know what I'm saying?

"I love Africa, I'm going to go back to the motherland, I've been back there a lot of times, but I'm an American. When I compete on the USA team they don't say African American, they say American."

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed