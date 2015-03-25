Ex-sparring partner predicts 'easy' win for Mayweather in McGregor fight

One of Floyd Mayweather's former sparring partners has labelled his lucrative August showdown with Conor McGregor a "whitewash" - and says the build-up will be better than the fight.

Unbeaten Chorley super-lightweight Jack Catterall got the unlikely call to spar with Mayweather at the American's gym in Las Vegas prior to his points win over Manny Pacquiao.

And 23-year-old Catterall is one of many boxing figures who believes the bout with McGregor - a double mixed martial arts champion with the UFC who has never boxed as an amateur or professional - is a mis-match.

The contest, almost certain to be the biggest grossing event in boxing history, was confirmed on Wednesday and is set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on August 26.

Catterall told Press Association Sport: "When I first saw talk of the fight on the internet, I didn't believe it. But now it's confirmed, I'm really looking forward to the build-up - the fight itself will be a whitewash from Floyd.

"McGregor has a lot of confidence because of what he's achieved in the UFC but he's not getting in there with a domestic-level fighter, he's getting in there with one of the greatest fighters of all time.

"He can study and practice and drill as much as he wants, but when he steps into the ring it will be totally different. Mayweather's cute little moves will make all the difference and it will be an easy fight for him."

Rising star Catterall, who is expected to face Tyrone Nurse for the British title later this year, got the call from the Mayweather camp through a mutual contact and jumped at the chance to learn from the sport's best.

"Just to be in the same gym as him and so many other world champions has made a massive difference to my career," said Catterall. "It is inspiring to see the amount of work Floyd puts in to be where he is in the sport.

"I wouldn't say McGregor has earned his shot at Floyd. He has achieved a lot in the UFC but he is a celebrity more than anything, and it is his popularity that has given him his chance. I expect Floyd to win it 100 per cent."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.