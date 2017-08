Heavyweight Dillian Whyte won his first ever fight on US soil on Saturday night as he stopped Malcolm Tann in three rounds in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Whyte (21-1) was fighting for the first time since his victory over Dereck Chisora in December.

He dominated the bout against Tann, using a right-left combination to drop the 38-year-old for a fourth and final time.

The 29-year-old Whyte is hoping the victory will now set him up for a fight against world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.