Dereck Chisora out to secure Dillian Whyte rematch after signing with Matchroom

21 September 2017 03:23

Dereck Chisora has edged closer to a rematch with Dillian Whyte after signing promotional terms with Matchroom.

The heavyweight, who has previously worked with Frank Warren and Sauerland, is to fight on the undercard of next week's rematch and WBA title eliminator at Liverpool's Echo Arena between bantamweights Paul Butler and Stuart Hall.

Should he succeed, he will then be matched with German heavyweight Agit Kabayel as he attempts to regain the European title.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring after a frustrating period of injury, starting in Liverpool next Saturday," said Chisora, 33. "Then we are going to win the European title in November, and then I'm going to punish that punk Dillian Whyte and move on to a shot at the world title."

"We will work towards a Whyte rematch for early next year, it's a fight that boxing needs to see again," added Matchroom's Eddie Hearn.

Source: PA

