Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz set for world heavyweight title clash in November

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz are set for a hotly-anticipated world heavyweight title clash on November 4.
WBC heavyweight champion Wilder and Cuban contender Ortiz will both appear at a press conference in New York on Wednesday, where the promotion will begin for a bout which is slated for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Both men are unbeaten as professionals, Wilder 38-0 and Ortiz 27-0.
Wlder had been facing a mandatory defence of his title against Bermane Stiverne, but the press call suggests that obstacle has been removed and the veteran could instead appear on the undercard.
Source: PA