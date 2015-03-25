 
Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz set for world heavyweight title clash in November

19 September 2017 02:53

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz are set for a hotly-anticipated world heavyweight title clash on November 4.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder and Cuban contender Ortiz will both appear at a press conference in New York on Wednesday, where the promotion will begin for a bout which is slated for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Both men are unbeaten as professionals, Wilder 38-0 and Ortiz 27-0.

Wlder had been facing a mandatory defence of his title against Bermane Stiverne, but the press call suggests that obstacle has been removed and the veteran could instead appear on the undercard.

Source: PA

