 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

De La Hoya excited ahead of 'special fight' between Golovkin and Alvarez

14 September 2017 12:53

Oscar De La Hoya expects the world middleweight title showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to rival the epic 1985 contest between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns.

Golovkin defends his WBC, WBA and IBF belts against Alvarez this weekend in a hotly-anticipated bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was in Sin City 22 years ago when Hagler successfully defended those same titles against fellow all-time great Hearns in three brutal and unforgettable rounds of back-and-forth action.

And Alvarez's promoter De La Hoya, who won world titles in six weight classes including the 160lb division, said: "This event needs no hype whatsoever. This is a fight that is a can't miss, that's the bottom line.

"This is for supremacy, this is to see (not only) who is the best middleweight in the division but who the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet is.

"It's really hard to remember when we've witnessed this type of match-up, it's been years.

"You have to go back to the Marvelous Marvin Hagler days, you have to go back to Thomas Hearns - and we're still talking about that fight, that's exactly what this event is all about.

"I want my kids, and your kids, to talk about Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin 20 years from now.

"That's the type of fight we have on our hands, a special fight."

De La Hoya provided the memorable soundbites at the final press conference, with both Kazakhstan's Golovkin and Mexico's Alvarez in subdued mood.

The hard-hitting Golovkin, who has a perfect professional record of 37 wins from as many fights, said: "I know this is the biggest day for boxing, for this era. It will be a huge history fight."

Alvarez added: "I don't want to talk a lot, I'm prepared. I know what it's going to be, it's going to be a tough fight. And that's what I'm ready for. I just want you to enjoy it like I'm going to enjoy it."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.