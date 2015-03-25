David Haye's long list of injuries

David Haye has been forced to postpone his rematch with Tony Bellew after tearing his biceps during training.

It is the latest in a long line of injuries suffered by the 37-year-old.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the heavyweight's injury record:

June 2009 - Haye withdrew from his dream fight with long-reigning world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko after suffering a back injury during training. He insisted he only required a postponement of six-to-eight weeks, but Klitschko was determined to fight on June 20 regardless, and did so, stopping Ruslan Chagaev in nine.

November 2009 - Haye revealed, after winning the WBA heavyweight title against Nikolai Valuev, that he had broken his hand during the "second or third round" of his defeat of the giant Russian. His trainer Adam Booth also said he had tweaked his left elbow in the first, but he fought on to secure perhaps his finest win.

July 2011 - Haye blamed his defeat to Wladimir Klitschko in their world heavyweight title unification fight on a broken toe on his right foot that he suffered in training. Haye said the injury had hampered his movement, but the excuse drew widespread ridicule.

May 2013 - Then aged 32, and preparing to fight for the first time since the previous July, this time against Manuel Charr, Haye withdrew with a hand injury. Their match-up was never rescheduled; he instead agreed to fight Tyson Fury.

November 2013 - Haye was forced to undergo a five-hour operation to rebuild his right shoulder and withdraw from the fight with Fury that had been scheduled for the following February. Their match-up had already been postponed until then after he had suffered a cut by his eye during sparring.

March 2017 - After dismissing suggestions he had suffered an Achilles injury in the build-up to fighting Bellew, Haye suffered a ruptured Achilles that left him barely able to stand and in no condition to fight on. He regardless did so, but struggled with it for five rounds until being withdrawn in the 11th.

Source: PA

