 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

David Haye: All terms agreed for Tony Bellew rematch

19 September 2017 01:53

David Haye says all terms have been agreed between his camp and Tony Bellew's for the pair to meet again in the ring.

The British pair fought at heavyweight in March at London's O2 Arena, with Haye being defeated in the 11th round.

The 36-year-old said in a message on Instagram on Tuesday: "It has taken months of negotiating but both teams have finally agreed ALL terms for #HayeBellew2.

"I'm ready to go, but after all his big talk, will Bellew put pen to paper? #RevengeorRepeat."

Reports have suggested the rematch is set to take place at the O2 on December 17.

Londoner Haye was undermined in the March clash by an Achilles injury sustained in the sixth round.

The contest was 34-year-old Liverpudlian Bellew's first at heavyweight.

Source: PA

