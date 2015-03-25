 
Daniel Dubois claims youth world heavyweight title in London

08 July 2017 11:24

Daniel Dubois claimed the WBC youth world heavyweight title after easing past the challenge of Mauricio Barragan in London.

The 19-year-old maintained his perfect record of four wins and four knock-outs after dropping his opponent twice inside two rounds.

Dubois caught him with a right hand in the first to leave Uruguay's Barragan on the canvas, before finishing him off in the second with a left hand to the body.

Hughie Fury ramped up his preparation for a WBO heavyweight title fight with Joseph Parker - scheduled for September 23 - with an exhibition win over Kamil Sokolowski.

Fury, the younger cousin of former world champion Tyson, has not fought professionally since April 2016, when he beat Fred Kassi, and he has been struggling with injury problems.

He was due to have an official fight this weekend, but rules state a challenger cannot fight before their title shot after signing a contract.

Anthony Yarde knocked out Richard Baranyi in the first round to claim the WBO european light-heavyweight title.

The 25-year-old Londoner dropped Baranyi with a minute to go to maintain a perfect record from 11 fights.

Source: PA

