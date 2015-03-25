Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight bout at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on August 26.

Here, Press Association Sport revisits five of his most memorable fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Jose Aldo, December 2015 - The fight between interim UFC featherweight champion McGregor and reigning champion Aldo, of Brazil, had already once been postponed by the latter suffering a rib injury when they finally met at UFC 194 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena. Unfortunately for Aldo, he was the victim of what will likely be remembered as McGregor's most devastating performance, when he was knocked out in 13 seconds by a left hook to the chin that was followed up by two hammer fists until referee John McCarthy's intervention.

Eddie Alvarez, November 2016 - McGregor remained the featherweight champion when he stepped up to lightweight to challenge champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 and further enhanced his reputation with another impressive win. Victory meant he became the first fighter in history to simultaneously hold two UFC titles, 11 months after he devastated Aldo. Success came in the second round via stoppage after putting America's Alvarez down three times in the first.

Nate Diaz, March 2016 - On his debut at welterweight at UFC 196, McGregor lost via a second-round submission. Defeat came after a promising start in which he forced the work-rate in the opening round, cutting Diaz's eye. Having traded with the bigger fighter in the second, however, he was hurt, left vulnerable following a failed takedown attempt, and unexpectedly beaten in a choke.

Nate Diaz, August 2016 - McGregor impressively avenged his highest-profile defeat with a narrow majority points decision just five months later, via scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 47-47 on the judges' scorecards. Demonstrating he had learnt from their first fight, he knocked Diaz down first in the opening round, then twice in the second before each time allowing the American to return to his feet in the knowledge his ground skills were inferior. Diaz responded with a heavy assault in the third that also had McGregor at risk of a stoppage, but as they tired he did enough to secure victory.

Diego Brandao, July 2014 - Fighting out of his home city of Dublin, and having been out of action for almost a year after tearing ligaments in his knee, McGregor secured another first-round stoppage victory over Brazil's Brandao at UFC Fight Night Dublin. A big left hand dropped Brandao to the canvas, at which point the Irishman ruthlessly finished the job.

Source: PA

