 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Conor McGregor tells lighter Floyd Mayweather: 'You'll never beat the Irish'

26 August 2017 01:53

Floyd Mayweather has dismissed Conor McGregor's insistence he will be exposed by a weight disadvantage when they finally fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The 40-year-old on Friday tipped the scales at 149.5lbs, three and a half lighter than his Irish opponent and four and a half below the light-middleweight limit.

That he weighed in closer to the welterweight limit at which he has so consistently excelled suggests he has chosen to focus on speed, and that would be logical against the bigger McGregor, as he will avoid an excessively-physical fight.

Mayweather has repeatedly insisted Saturday's fight will be the last of his decorated career, and despite the likelihood his ability will make their match-up highly non-competitive, his impressive shape suggests he has thoroughly prepared.

McGregor is adamant the American is in "the worst shape I've ever seen", but Mayweather, who was also loudly booed by the Irishman's fans in his home city as they weighed in, said: "Weight doesn't win fights, fighting wins fights

"This won't go the distance: mark my words.

"This is going to be Conor McGregor's last fight also.

"The fans can't fight for him. It comes down to the two competitors."

McGregor is expected to be significantly heavier by the time the two fighters enter the ring, and he said of his undefeated opponent, who fights for the 50th time: "He's full of water: that's the worst shape I've ever seen him in.

"That's the worst shape I've seen in him. He looks out of shape; I'm going to breeze through him.

"I'm a professional; I make weight. It's about sacrifices, dedication, it's focus, I make it, and that's it. I've put in the work as everyone can tell. I'm ready.

"(I'll be) a lot bigger than him (on fight night). Pushing 170lbs.

"You'll never beat the Irish, and that's it. Las Vegas is ours now. I'll stop him in four. Let's see if he can take it."

Source: PA

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.