 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Conor McGregor honing boxing skills ahead of Floyd Mayweather showdown

03 July 2017 04:39

Conor McGregor has posted photos on social media of him landing blows on a sparring partner during training for his lucrative showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

The mixed martial artist faces Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26 in a contest that will be staged under normal boxing rules.

One of the photos published on his official Instagram account shows a bare-chested McGregor finding his target above the caption of "Left uppercut. Southpaw".

The 28-year-old Irishman can also be seen connecting with a left jab, the picture accompanied by the words "Full 74 inch reach. And I'm in Orthodox".

And with his opponent seen backed up against the ropes in a third photo, McGregor writes "Get into that corner".

Few are expecting the UFC lightweight champion to trouble Mayweather despite his punching power and he has been installed as a 5-1 underdog by bookmakers.

He trained at a gym in his native Dublin as a youngster but has never previously boxed as an amateur or professional, while former multi-weight world champion Mayweather compiled a 49-0 record before retiring two years ago.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,