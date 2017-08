Claressa Shields made more boxing history on Friday night with a convincing victory over Nikki Adler.

America's two-time Olympic champion landed the IBF and WBC super-middleweight title belts with victory over her German opponent at Detroit's MGM Grand.

The one-sided fight was stopped in the fifth round, giving 22-year-old Shields - who won the women's middleweight tournament at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics - victory by a technical knockout.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.