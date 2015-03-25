Chris Eubank Jnr confident he will beat veteran fighter Arthur Abraham

Chris Eubank Jnr is adamant he will overcome Arthur Abraham on July 15 despite insisting he is a natural middleweight fighting beyond his weight division.

The 37-year-old Abraham, a veteran of numerous world-title defences at both middleweight and super-middle, represents his most punishing opponent to date and has also never been stopped.

He has lost to Carl Froch and the great Andre Ward during a decorated career while also overcoming Eubank Jnr's compatriots Martin Murray and Paul Smith.

However even after fighting at 168lbs when beating Renold Quinlan in February, the younger fighter says he risks being too small.

"Arthur Abraham is highly-regarded as a super-middleweight; I'm a natural middleweight," said 27-year-old Eubank Jnr ahead of their fight at Wembley Arena.

"I walk around at 12 stone, but my speed, determination and skill surpasses whatever Abraham has.

"I've been in the gym all the time. I want to be as active as I can and this is a great opportunity Â­for me against Abraham. I want to fight three or four times a year. I respect every fighter no matter what they have done.

"But he's had his time; it's my time now. I'm fighting one of the top super-middleweights, but it's my time. He's a strong, come-forward fighter but one-dimensional.

"I know what I need to do to beat him. I want fights that will build my legacy; this is a great opportunity. What people say about me motivates me; they say I'm trading on my father's name. It doesn't matter what your name is: if you can't fight, you can't fight."

Eubank Snr was again in attendance alongside his son, and unconvincingly said he plans to "step back" from the publicity surrounding his fights because of the "comprehensive job" he has done building his profile.

Next month's fight also represents a further chance for his son to establish himself at a time when Britain, in George Groves and James DeGale, has two world champions at 168lbs.

Armenia's Abraham has fought more recently, outpointing Robin Krasniqi in April, and he said: "I've won my last two; this will be my third in a row, I'm definitely going to win."

Source: PA

