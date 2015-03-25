 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBC

Carl Frampton joins Frank Warren stable of fighters

26 September 2017 04:54

Carl Frampton has signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren.

Frampton, the only Northern Irishman to have won world titles in two weight classes, had been guided by Barry McGuigan since turning professional in 2009.

However, the pair split last month after what has so far been a forgettable year for the Belfast fighter, who surrendered his world featherweight title after suffering his first defeat as a professional to Leo Santa Cruz in their January rematch.

There was further frustration for 30-year-old Frampton when a homecoming bout against Andres Gutierrez on July 29 was unexpectedly called off at the 11th hour.

That contest was due to be an eliminator for the WBC featherweight crown but Frampton came in one pound over the 126lb limit and the event was scrapped altogether after Gutierrez sustained injuries after slipping in the shower.

Warren - who has a television deal with BT Sport - announced the Frampton signing on his official Twitter account.

It completes a full overhaul of Frampton's team, with McGuigan's son, Shane, replaced as his trainer by Jamie Moore.

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham

Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Totte...

Tottenham will look to take one step closer to the Champions League knock-out stages on Tuesday when they face Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Live...

Liverpool play their second Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.