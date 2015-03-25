Carl Frampton joins Frank Warren stable of fighters

Carl Frampton has signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren.

Frampton, the only Northern Irishman to have won world titles in two weight classes, had been guided by Barry McGuigan since turning professional in 2009.

However, the pair split last month after what has so far been a forgettable year for the Belfast fighter, who surrendered his world featherweight title after suffering his first defeat as a professional to Leo Santa Cruz in their January rematch.

There was further frustration for 30-year-old Frampton when a homecoming bout against Andres Gutierrez on July 29 was unexpectedly called off at the 11th hour.

That contest was due to be an eliminator for the WBC featherweight crown but Frampton came in one pound over the 126lb limit and the event was scrapped altogether after Gutierrez sustained injuries after slipping in the shower.

Warren - who has a television deal with BT Sport - announced the Frampton signing on his official Twitter account.

It completes a full overhaul of Frampton's team, with McGuigan's son, Shane, replaced as his trainer by Jamie Moore.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.