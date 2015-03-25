Cardiff the frontrunner to stage Joshua bout with mandatory challenger Pulev

Anthony Joshua's next fight against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev is expected to be confirmed within the coming week.

The IBF and WBA heavyweight champion had on Wednesday reiterated his preference for a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko in Las Vegas, but the Ukrainian on Thursday announced his immediate retirement at 41 years old.

Joshua's promoters Matchroom had the necessary logistics in place for Klitschko to simply sign for a date of November 11 at the T-Mobile Arena, so any fight with Bulgaria's Pulev is similarly straightforward.

Vegas had appeared the likeliest venue, and while it remains an option, Press Association Sport understands Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28 is again the favourite.

If that is the case it means Joshua could even begin his training camp as soon as Saturday.

His preference is to train for 12 weeks in the build-up to a fight, even if the first two are not quite as intense, and Saturday represents 12 weeks from October 28. Should Las Vegas on November 11 instead be confirmed, Joshua has already said preparations will officially begin on August 22.

Asked by Press Association Sport about the Bulgarian, the 27-year-old Joshua responded: "Pulev's a good fight. Look how (aggressively) he came to fight Klitschko (in a five-round stoppage defeat in 2014).

"He came with his heart on his sleeve. It may not be the fan favourite fight, but it's one we need to get through to get to better things."

Freddie Cunningham of AJ Boxing added: "The two dates have always been discussed, and are still both in play. Things are going to have to move quickly, as we already knew: within the next week.

"Fighters need time to have their camp, so they need a date. This Saturday will be 12 weeks, though he's been ticking over, he is in a good place anyway.

"The 11th is still an option, but if it isn't then, that's brought all our timelines forward two weeks.

"When we met with the Vegas group, they were very positive on Anthony and either opponent; they just want to get Anthony over there. Vegas is definitely not ruled out.

"Everyone knew time was ticking and Klitschko hadn't said anything; the longer it went on the more doubt there was.

"This makes it all a little bit easier; it focuses the mind now for everyone.

"(The venue surrounds the) consideration for the fans and what's best for them."

Pulev's only defeat came against Klitschko in 2014. Among his 25 victories was a split-decision over Joshua's compatriot Dereck Chisora for the European title in May last year.

He is also promoted by the Sauerland brothers, who Matchroom's Eddie Hearn has long worked with.

