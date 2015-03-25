 
Callum Smith to face Anthony Dirrell for WBC super-middleweight title

19 May 2017 08:54

Liverpool boxer Callum Smith will fight Anthony Dirrell for the vacant WBC super-middleweight title in Los Angeles in September, according to his trainer Joe Gallagher.

Smith, 27, had been lined up to take on Badou Jack before he relinquished the title in favour of a move up to the light-heavyweight division and American Dirrell has finally stepped in to face the undefeated Englishman.

"It's on. Callum Smith signs to fight for the WBC super-middleweight title v Anthony Dirrell on September 9 in LA," tweeted Gallagher on Friday evening.

Smith, 27, has been waiting over 12 months for his mandatory shot at the WBC belt and was scheduled to face Dirrell in May, but a deal never materialised.

Smith, whose older brothers Stephen, Liam and Paul have all lost fights in the USA, has had to wait patiently for his chance.

"It's been a lot of stopping and starting," Gallagher told Boxing News earlier this week.

"I think sometimes when you don't win purse bids, you're at the mercy of promoters who do win it. Callum's in the gym, he's ticking over."

Source: PA

