Callum Smith admits taking part in World Boxing Super Series is risk

Callum Smith admits entering the World Boxing Super Series is a "gamble" - and is confident he can make it pay off.

Smith, 27, had been set for his first world title fight this year, with the Liverpudlian lined up to face American Anthony Dirrell for the vacant WBC super-middleweight title.

But after he signed a contract that scheduled the bout for September 9 in Los Angeles, attempts to change the date and location from his opponent's camp left Smith frustrated and feeling he should turn his focus to the Super Series.

He is now preparing for his quarter-final in the tournament, a clash with Erik Skoglund of Sweden at Liverpool's Echo Arena on September 16.

The super-middleweight edition of the Super Series also features the likes of Smith's fellow Britons George Groves, who won the WBA title in May, and Chris Eubank Jr.

Smith (22-0, 17 KOs) told Press Association Sport on Wednesday: "I wouldn't have given up a world title fight if I didn't believe I could go on and win this whole thing.

"It was a gamble, but I feel I'm good enough to win this and make it pay off.

"I think the winner of this tournament will become a big name in boxing and one of the main men to beat in the super-middleweight division.

"The ultimate aim for me is to become the best super-middleweight in the world and winning this tournament will help me achieve that."

Regarding the Dirrell situation, Smith said: "It just got to the point where I felt like the WBC fight was never going to happen.

"I was being messed about and messed about, and was being told anything but a confirmed fight date.

"So I sat down and spoke with my family and my team and just thought this tournament was a good idea. It gives me a guaranteed fight date and possibly three fight dates.

"Dirrell has pulled out of the rescheduled fight he had with another fighter, so I'd still be waiting around now, with my career stalling even longer. So I feel I have made the right decision.

"Yes, it was disappointing not fighting for the WBC title, but I believe I'm good enough to win this tournament and then I can go on and fight for the title in the future."

Four-time world champion Carl Froch, whose reputation grew via his participation in the World Boxing Super Six tournament, considers his old rival Groves the favourite for this competition.

Smith could meet Groves in the final, and he said of the 29-year-old: "I think he is the man to beat in the tournament. He is the only world champion in there, so he has what we all want.

"I think he is a good fighter, but stylistically, I've got the beating of him."

Smith also has no doubt he can handle the 26-year-old Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs).

"He is big, coming down from the weight above, a former European champion, unbeaten in 26 fights and he deserves respect," Smith said.

"But I believe the best version of me beats the best version of him."

Source: PA

