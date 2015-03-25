 
British Boxing Board of Control to examine Billy Joe Saunders' Twitter remarks

05 July 2017 06:39

Billy Joe Saunders is to have remarks he made on social media over the weekend examined at the next British Boxing Board of Control meeting.

Saunders has been criticised for posting a photo on his official Twitter account of a sales assistant working at a shopping centre in Sheffield wearing large gold earings accompanied by stubble and a ponytail.

Above the picture published on Sunday, the WBO world middleweight champion wrote: "Walking through Meadowhall Sheffield ''and see this (emoji) confused".

Saunders has since insisted he is not homophobic in response to the condemnation, but refused to apologise and the BBBoC is to investigate the matter.

"The British Boxing Board of Control are aware of comments made by professional Boxer Billy Joe Saunders on social media and will consider the matter at their next Board meeting," a statement read.

Source: PA

