British boxers shine in Ukraine

British fighters claimed places in seven out of eight finals on an outstanding day at the EUBC European Boxing Championships in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Great Britain's achievement eclipses their performance at the 2015 event in Bulgaria when the team contested five finals and won six medals.

Light-flyweight Galal Yafai was the first to get through with a split-decision win over Carmona Heredia of Spain before Liverpool bantamweight Peter McGrail secured a unanimous decision against another Spaniard, Jose Quiles Brotons.

Luke McCormack earned a narrow victory over London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Evaldas Patrauskas, of Lithuania, at light-welterweight and at heavyweight Cheavon Clarke outpointed Dutchman Roy Korving.

Birmingham's Niall Farrell overcame Ireland's Brendan Irvine to reach the flyweight final and Pat McCormack beat Ukraine's Ievgenii Barabanov in the welterweight category.

Super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke beat Djamili-Dini Aboudou-Moindze of France on a split decision but Calum French lost to Yuri Shestak, of Ukraine, at lightweight.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.