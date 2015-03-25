Birtley trio set to make history at European Championships

Birtley boxers Calum French and Pat and Luke McCormack will make history as the first trio from the same club to represent their nation at a major international tournament later this month.

They have been selected as part of a 13-strong GB Boxing squad for the European Championships in Kharkiv, Ukraine, set to begin on June 16.

The trio have trained together under club coach Graeme Rutherford in the north-east since the age of 12 and French believes their competitive spirit will continue to lift them all the way to the top.

Lightweight star French is currently on a run of 34 straight wins, including 15 since his elevation to the full-time GB squad at the end of last year.

The 21-year-old told Press Association Sport: "There is definitely something special going on at Birtley at the moment.

"We grew up sparring together and right from the start it was all about winning titles and spurring each other on.

"We used to talk about what it would be like to go to the junior worlds together, or get on the GB squad, and now all three of us are looking towards the Tokyo Olympics."

Pat McCormack is one of two remaining Rio Olympians to be named in the squad, along with Birmingham light-flyweight Galal Yafai.

McCormack has moved up to welterweight since Brazil and admitted he struggled to take a break from the sport after his disappointment at missing out on a medal.

The 22-year-old, who was beaten in his second bout by Cuba's Yasniel Toledo, said: "I tried to take time off but I was always in the gym keeping myself in shape.

"I can't stay off it for more than a week or I feel like a bum. It's just the way it's always been at Birtley - you always want to get back in there and keep improving."

Twin brother Luke missed out on a place in the squad for the Olympics and says the experience of going to Rio to assist with the training camp served as a valuable lesson.

Like his brother, Luke McCormack believes he is now ready to reap the benefit of moving up in weight.

He said: "Not making the team for Rio absolutely devastated me, and I vowed I'll never go anywhere as a sparring partner again.

"I feel like a different fighter at light-welterweight. I wasn't enjoying it - I was going out running in the morning, starving myself with a sweat-suit on.

"Since I moved up, I've been enjoying double breakfasts, double dinners, the lot, and I feel like I'm boxing really well."

Source: PA

