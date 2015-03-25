 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Bellew and Haye agree terms for London rematch

29 September 2017 12:24

Tony Bellew and David Haye have agreed terms for a heavyweight rematch in December.

Bellew stepped up to heavyweight to beat former world champion Haye in London in March, but the fact Haye fought for five of their 11 rounds with a ruptured Achilles left more questions than answers.

There was plenty of bad blood between the pair in the build-up to the first fight and now, with Haye fit again, the pair will have a rematch at the 02 Arena on December 17.

"I will have the exact same attitude I had going into the first fight - win at all costs," said Bellew.

"I will be victorious on December 17 and I will end David Haye's career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker.

"This isn't personal anymore, it's strictly business. This is just another fight."

Haye - the heavyweight champion between 2009 and 2011 - has rebuilt both his body and his team since the loss to Bellew, with Ismael Salas taking over from Shane McGuigan as his trainer.

He said: "I'm excited to give the public the rematch they truly crave, ever since the explosive first showdown earlier this year. On March 4, the script was thrown out the window and the unpredictability of sport revealed itself in its most raw form.

"He somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won't win the lottery twice."

Source: PA

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').