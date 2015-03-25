Barry McGuigan keen to get Josh Taylor into world title fight in the next year

Barry McGuigan believes Josh Taylor is on a path to glory that will see him realise his dream of winning a world title within the next 12 months.

The Cyclone Promotions chief has lined up former world champion Miguel Vazquez as the Scot's next opponent at super lightweight on November 11 at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre.

McGuigan admits he is taking a risk putting his man in the ring with a fighter that held the IBF lightweight strap for almost five years straight.

But he reckons the tough 30-year-old Mexican is just the test WBC Silver Champion Taylor needs if he is to prove his contender credentials.

"You saw last time out against Ohara Davies what Josh can do," McGuigan told Press Association Sport. "Davies was a very dangerous guy but he took care of him very succinctly in Glasgow.

"He's a world-class talent but the problem with guys like him is that if you tread water too long, they can get bored and waste a lot of time in the gym.

"But Josh has the kind of innate boxing skill that means we can move him aggressively. We can start at a fast pace and just keep going.

"I don't want him to be waiting too long. I want to get him into a world title fight within a year."

That is music to Taylor's ears and he is determined to make the most of the chances being offered by his promoter.

He said: "I love the big stage and the big occasion so I'm really excited about the next 12 months.

"I've believed for a long time that I can be a world champion. I've trained for 10 years to get to this 12-month period.

"It's been my dream but now it's time for me to get my head down, work hard and make it become reality."

Taylor's seventh-round stoppage of loud-mouthed Londoner Davies was an impressive demonstration of the unbeaten Prestonpans puncher's knock-out power.

But the former Commonwealth Games champion will be stepping up in class against a man who has twice taken Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez the distance and lost just five of his 44 fights.

"It's a risk," said McGuigan. "There's no doubt about it. Vazquez has the big-fight experience, he has travelled to fight abroad before and never looked over-awed.

"But Josh sparred with Argenis Mendez - who was the last guy to beat Vazquez - last summer in America and looked really good.

"I just think Taylor is that good we can move him aggressively.

"We need someone that will switch Josh on for 10 rounds and this guy is a far better fighter than Ohara Davies.

"Vazquez doesn't have that high a knock-out record because he's more of a defensive fighter and Josh needs to show he can deal with guys like that too.

"But I genuinely believe that he can. He may not stop him, but I believe that he wins and wins in style."

Source: PA

