Anthony Joshua vows he will not be the next bankrupt heavyweight hero

24 October 2017 03:54

Anthony Joshua insists he will not make the same mistakes as boxing's bankrupt superstars as he prepares for the fourth defence of his IBF heavyweight title against late replacement Carlos Takam on Saturday night.

Joshua's earning potential has rocketed along with his profile since he emphatically announced his arrival on the world stage with his stoppage win over Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley in April.

It continued the astonishing career trajectory for Joshua who was still considered a relative novice when he won gold at the London Olympics.

But ahead of his weekend fight in Cardiff, he is adamant he is well equipped to take fame and fortune in his stride.

Joshua said: "The Tysons, the Riddick Bowes, the Holyfields, we all know their stories outside the ring and I have always wanted to manage that.

"We have been working on it for three or four years so it's not much of a shock. If you suddenly win the world title, all these opportunities can come your way. You feel like the man and you can lose track.

"We've been working on this from way before so I was prepared for it. It's about understanding the journey. I have always been open about my positives and negatives."

Despite amassing ring earnings in excess of nine figures, Tyson declared bankruptcy in 2003. Bowe followed suit two years later, while Holyfield had to sell off his prized possessions to appease federal bankruptcy lawyers in 2012.

Joshua says his biggest outlay since he starting commanding purses in excess of eight figures has been a large family home he is intending to renovate and move into in north London.

Sporting a Â£350,000 watch - a gift from luxury Swiss manufacturers Audemars Piguet - Joshua insisted he remains only too happy to reap the benefits of his position, but that it will not deflect him from his main goal of boxing greatness.

Joshua added: "The most extravagant thing I do is help people. I don't need a lot and if I were to fight for 400 million dollars I don't think it would change me or my lifestyle a lot.

"I am not on the celebrity circuit or anything like that. My lifestyle is set up and I know what I need to get through my day."

