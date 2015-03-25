Andrew Selby to face Maximino Flores in WBC flyweight title eliminator

Andrew Selby will take on hard-hitting Mexican Maximino Flores in an eliminator for the WBC flyweight title in Barry McGuigan's first bill with Cyclone Promotions since splitting with Carl Frampton.

Selby, the younger brother of IBF featherweight champion Lee, has started his professional career with nine wins from as many fights, with five victories inside the distance.

And he will top the bill at York Hall in Bethnal Green on October 7 against an opponent who has won 23 of his 27 paid contests, with 16 stoppages, for the right to face the WBC's champion at 112lbs: Daigo Higa.

Selby, 28, said: "This is another step closer to my dream of winning a world title. Maximino Flores is another strong test for me but these are the fights I need to prove myself ready for that world title shot.

"I'm looking forward to boxing for the first time as a pro at the famous York Hall.

"The venue was good to me as an amateur in the World Series of Boxing, where I won all of my four fights over Ireland's Michael Conlan plus elite boxers from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Mexico. That experience will ensure I'm ready to put on a show come October."

The London card is Cyclone Promotions' first since Frampton's fight with Andres Gutierrez in late July was cancelled at the 11th hour.

Frampton has subsequently split from long-time manager and promoter McGuigan.

Source: PA

